NORTH TONAWANDA — With the state in the throes of a pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked most employers in the state to develop a safety plan. It’s designed to outline a plan of action in the case of a national or statewide emergency.
The state developed a template of its own and the North Tonawanda School District discussed a plan at this past week. Superintendent Gregory Woytila said residents will have 30 days to comment on the plan, with the board hoping to approve it not long after those comments have been received. New York state has asked that all public employer plans be in place by April.
“A lot of it is, who makes the call ...” Woytila said. “All those things we never worked our way through. We decided who makes the call on buildings being open or closed after there is a state of emergency and that type of stuff. This gives us a guideline or a template to follow.”
Plans have been reviewed by teacher’s unions for their feedback. In addition, the plan establish a firm way of doing remote work, since the pandemic forced students to learn remotely, without a clear and equitable way for that to occur. Elements of the plan also take the need for PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and that it will be mandated should a state of emergency require it.Much of the plan seeks to account for the shortfalls many schools districts and other municipal entities having been effected as well.
It also describes how PPE will be in short supply and a chain of command to ensure a smooth transition to a different means of operation. While information regarding the numerable precautions school districts should be taking has been straightened out since March 2020, districts throughout the county and the nation will remain prepared for whatever comes in the future.
Residents looking to comment on the plan can find it on the North Tonawanda City School districts’s website, ntschools.org.
