NORTH TONAWANDA — An ongoing effort that could result in an override of the state’s 2 percent property tax cap and a more than 6% increase in the city’s property tax rate was not well received by residents who participated in a virtual budget hearing earlier this week.
The virtual public hearing, held Tuesday, was scheduled as part of the process of approving a measure that would allow the city to override the tax levy limit. While the measure in question doesn’t specifically call for a tax cap override, it would give city officials the ability to do so should the need arise.
Several residents who posted comments on the city’s Facebook page during the virtual hearing encouraged common council members to reject the move and deal with the city’s financial concerns in a different way.
Joseph Gravino said, as the community continues to deal with the impact of the global pandemic, including loss of jobs, closure of businesses and issues related to health and wellness, it’s “sad” that the city’s “biggest concern right now” is raising taxes. He said members of the common council should be looking to do more to help the community, not less.
“The fact that we are looking to raise taxes to keep our small town government at status quo shows how far away from serving the public the council has become,” he wrote.
Another resident, Wendy Ross, said a 6-percent tax increase is unaffordable, suggesting it is the sort of increase that will run residents and businesses out of North Tonawanda.
Residents Jessica Ruffino and Anita Schultz wrote on the meeting’s Facebook page that the taxes in North Tonawanda are already “ridiculously high” and that they don’t support raising the tax cap.
City Accountant Jeff Zellner has said the proposed law is something most towns and city’s have on their books and is a process that occurs at the beginning of the year.
Residents were allowed to comment to the council directly via Zoom, but no one commented about the tax cap law. All residents have until Oct. 19 to submit additional comments about the measure.
The 2021 budget proposed by Republican Mayor Art Pappas was delayed due to a variety of factors, including uncertainty about incoming state aid and revenues amid the global pandemic.
Pappas has suggested that the budget process has been negatively impacted by a number of factors, including the possibility of state aid cuts as high as 20 percent. Like other municipalities, Pappas has noted that North Tonawanda’s budget is being negatively impacted by sharp declines in sales and other tax revenues as a result of the downturn in the economy tied to the pandemic.
Earlier this year, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office released a scathing audit of the city’s finances, finding that from 2017 to 2019 Pappas and members of the common council “did not adopt structurally balanced budgets” and did not “properly monitor the city’s financial operations or take appropriate actions to maintain the city’s fiscal stability.”
Among its key findings, the audit noted that the city’s general fund and sewer fund experienced operating deficits from 2017 through 2019, and that despite the city’s deteriorating financial condition, officials did not establish a fund balance policy, multi-year financial plan or capital plan.
The audit also criticized Pappas and the council’s budgeting practices and “poor financial management,” which have left the city in a “vulnerable financial position.” Zellner said the audit criticized the previous accountant but found a fund balance policy was passed by the Common Council in October 2017. He said they will be using that policy along with meeting and discussing monthly updates, as the audit recommended.
The mayor’s proposed 2021 spending plan calls for a 6.52% increase in property taxes, with the tax rate increasing from $13.88 per $1,000 of assessed value to $14.78 per $1,000. The overall budget would increase by $321,805 under the budget proposal. Water and sewer base rates would also increase from $12 to $15 and the sewer rate would rise from $4.50 to $5 per thousand gallons.
“Department heads have been asked to reevaluate the budget requests more than once this year, to eliminate unnecessary costs and to create more efficiency,” Pappas said. “Every budget request has been scrutinized further by the department head but those mentioned above. There has been a hiring freeze initiated this year along with any amount over $15,000 having to be approved by the mayor. Overtime costs are being carefully examined to costs intact. Even with the steps we’ve taken, a tax increase has become a necessity.”
The council has until Nov. 17 to deliberate and review the budget before the spending plan is put to a vote.
A public hearing will be held on Nov. 2, because there will not be a meeting on Election Day. The budget will be made available on the city’s website on Oct. 20, according to Zellner.
Eric Zadzilka, council president and Third Ward Alderman, said he’s expecting to work with other council members to come up with possible ways to reduce the proposed tax increase and keep costs down as much as they can. The budget has not yet been made available to the public, but will be made available in the coming days, officials said.
“I think almost each and every one of us has met to think of all the ways recurring revenues were sought after, we were leaving the tax increases as the last thing, and I think this is a work in progress,” he said. “We will meet with the department heads if there are still somethings we can look at. There are still some things on the table, as Art said. I want this body, this council to come together with some of the ideas we’ve spoken about, some for the ideas that aren’t on this budget.”
