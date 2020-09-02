NT receives grant funds to replace 30-year-old fire hose

The North Tonawanda Fire Department will replace an aging fire hose with help from a grant through the federal government.
U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls and Buffalo, visited the Lumber City on Wednesday to announce the award of the $174,600 grant, which was awarded to the city's department by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighter’s Grant Program. The program is dedicated to helping firefighters have proper equipment and make appropriate safety upgrades.
Fire Chief Joseph Sikora said the department will use the money to replace a 30-year-old fire hose that is no longer functioning properly. Sikora said the replacement has been long overdue.
“Our hose was aging and each year, during our annual testing, many links were failing,' he said. "Extinguishing fires is one of the main missions of any fire department. Without an adequate hose, it’s difficult for us to fulfill that mission. However, a fire hose is expensive, as is everything in fire service, and these days, during trying budgetary times, things must be prioritized.”
When NT fire officials submitted an application for the grant the first time, Sikora said they were turned down. However, with some modifications, and some help from Higgins and his staff, they were able to get the application on their second submission.
Higgins said it was important to assist the department, which he said is operating under funding constraints like many other municipal departments across the region.
“Due to limited resources, the department was working with a hose that was over 30 years old,” Higgins said. “It could no longer meet today’s standards. The job of firefighter is never easy but it can become especially difficult without the right equipment. This department is home to an incredible team of firefighters who step into dangerous situations each and every day. During this pandemic, they faced additional hell from safety challenges.”
