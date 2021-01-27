NORTH TONAWANDA — In August 2020, the North Tonawanda Common Council entered into an agreement with the Niagara Falls Reporter for a monthly two-page insert. The council later terminated the agreement due to among other issues, concerns with its managing editor.
In response to the shuttering of the Twin Cities Sun, the council is looking to the Wheatfield Tribune-Sentinel to spread its message. The potential agreement was discussed during a meeting this week. It was briefly mentioned by newly appointed Council President Bob Pecoraro. He said this will be a way for the city to get news about the goings on of city government out efficiently.
“We’re exploring options on how best to get out what is happening in North Tonawanda. It seems like not many people are reporting on North Tonawanda in their newspapers. Theres a lot of things happening, with businesses, city government and different departments in the city and we don’t seem to be getting any press. The number one complaint I hear from residents is, ‘I don’t know what’s going on’. And let’s face it, Facebook is not the place to find out what’s going on in the city because, I and my fellow colleagues do not govern by Facebook.”
At this time, Pecoraro said the agreement will be different from the contract with the Niagara Falls Reporter, but no prices have been worked out yet. He added this will be dependent on the work the Tribune-Sentinel does to edit stories from the city. Press releases submitted to the Niagara Falls Reporter from the City of North Tonawanda, typically went unedited or unrevised. Pecoraro added most other options haven’t been explored with the Tribune-Sentinel approaching them for this deal.
Much like when the contract with the Niagara Reporter was approved, Alderman-at-Large Austin Tylec has said social media can be a viable way to be transparent with residents about city goings on.
