North Tonawanda Botanical Garden is among nearly three dozen organizations across the state sharing $3.1 million in Environmental Justice Community Impact Grants to support projects that address environmental and public health concerns.
The North Tonawanda Botanical Garden Organization, Inc. will receive $99,580 for phase II of its Green Innovation Project. It teaches residents and visitors about native plants and pollinators, water-wise practices, sustainable gardening, and environmental stewardship.
“Community Impact Grants support nonprofit, community-based organizations implementing a wide range of projects addressing multiple environmental concerns that adversely impact the quality of life in minority and low-income communities across the state,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Governor Kathy Hochul and all of us at DEC remain committed to prioritizing Environmental Justice and working collaboratively with these grantees to advance sustainable solutions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.