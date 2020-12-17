NT police lending a hand to Box of Hope

More than 200 North Tonawanda families will be getting help from Box of Hope again this Christmas. Every child in all of the registered households will receive a gift along with boxes of non-perishable food items delivered to their home today.
“This is about more than food and gifts.” said Pastor Chad from Lumber City Church in North Tonawanda. “It’s about showing our community what can happen when we unite and work together. Especially this year. The need is so great. We’re excited that the North Tonawanda Police Department is lending a hand volunteering and making deliveries for us.”
Individuals, families, schools, and organizations gather the food items and shop specifically for gifts for close to 500 children in close to 200 households in the North Tonawanda School District for the “Holiday Box Delivery” outreach project. This year over $20,000 worth of help is being delivered to struggling families. Many of the deliveries are done by the sponsors, but this year the North Tonawanda Police Department is adding a new look to some of these deliveries.
“Our department is glad to help.” said Chief Tom Krantz of the NT Police. “We love this community. It’s not often enough that we get the opportunity to knock on someone’s door with good news and a smile and some presents and food. It’s a great change of pace for our officers too. It’s a great opportunity to show the people in our community that we’re here to serve. Especially the kids.”
Rieselman added: “We don’t need to imagine anymore what can happen when an entire community rallies together to love their neighbor. It’s a miracle that close to $50,000 worth of goods gets distributed to struggling families in our city through the various projects we do. And not a penny spent shows up on any church, school, or city budget. It’s amazing to see our dream coming true.”
Visit www.openaboxofhope.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.