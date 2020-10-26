NT Police Department adding trained therapy dog

NORTH TONAWANDA — A 4-month-old Goldendoodle named Remy has been sworn in as the North Tonawanda Police Department’s new therapy dog.
The dog will be providing emotional support for crime victims and those who have experienced traumatic events. Research shows child victims have a 50% increase in disclosures when dogs are used in an interview.
Remy will also be used in investigations regarding mental health and domestic calls. She’s also going to be utilized during numerous community events and at schools to encourage positive interactions with the police.
Remy is currently in the process of being trained as a therapy dog. The new program will be launched upon completion of her training.
Police Chief Thomas Krantz said the program is one piece of a larger effort to reform and reinvent policing efforts.
“We have identified mental health, substance abuse and community policing as the greatest concerns so far for the department; although, numerous topics have been discussed,” Krantz said. "We are seeking additional concerns from our citizens, but unfortunately we have had very little public input up to this point. I have had four, three-hour open meeting dates and a suggestion and question section on our website that only one person has utilized thus far.”
A therapy dog is one portion of the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative that the City of North Tonawanda is participating in. The Committee on Police Reform has had two meetings so far and is preparing to hold a third meeting on Nov. 5. Krantz will be holding a public address on Facebook Live at 5 p.m. on Nov. 12 to answer any questions relating to the department and the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative as it relates to the community.
“Trust me, we realize that not everyone likes the police, but we are getting nowhere if we do not communicate with each other,” Krantz said. “I’m sure we cannot fix everyone’s concerns, but perhaps there is common ground on some issues that can be addressed. In addition, the committee has launched a survey that can be taken online for review by the committee.”
