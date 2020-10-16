NORTH TONAWANDA — Trick-or-treating in the city will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
In addition, the city will be offering a Halloween Haunted Havoc drive-thru event from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 24 at Pine Woods Park.
During the drive-thru event, cares will follow a designated route to allow for viewing of various Halloween stations. Visitors will receive treat bags at the end of the route. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and decorate their cars but will not be allowed to exit their vehicles. All participants are encouraged to bring canned good donations in lieu of an entrance fee.
"We are attempting to provide a safe alternative to past activities," said North Tonawanda Mayor Art Pappas.
In an effort to keep the rate of COVID-19 infection as low as possible, the city is encouraging residents to participate in Halloween activities while following guidelines for public health and safety put in place by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
While trick-or-treating is allowed in the city this year, officials note that citizens are being encouraged to avoid door-to-door trick-or-treating. They also note that the CDC is encouraging the use of cloth masks as costume masks are not considered as effective in reducing the possibility of the spread of infection.
City officials also encourage residents to avoid attending large indoor parties as well as haunted house settings. Traditional activities of the past are considered high risk and should be replaced with low risk activities such as carving pumpkins, decorating one’s home, outdoor scavenger hunts and movie nights with the family, officials noted.
Residents who pass out treats during the allotted Halloween hours are encouraged to wear proper face masks and trick-or-treaters are asked to stay in their respective neighborhood and attend friends and family houses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.