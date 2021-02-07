As the pandemic continues, many local governments have been forced to hold meetings virtually through Zoom and sharing videos with constituents over YouTube or Facebook Live. However, the public comment portion of the meeting has been conspicuously absent from such meetings, including those held by the North Tonawanda Common Council.
In the fall of 2020, during the council’s annual budget discussions, councilman sought feedback through a Zoom link that was overrun by hackers sharing obscene images and spewing racial epithets. A second hearing was held in person with mandated mask wearing and social distancing. Since then Tylec and residents have been given numerous reasons why this might not work. But, after people weren’t given the chance to comment on the short-term loan passed at the council’s previous meeting, something had to be done.
“There were a few comments, based on last week's meeting, I really think it’s important we get the public into these meetings,” Tylec said. “I know they can comment on Facebook and so on but, just to be able to actually hear what they have to say, whether it’s through phone call or Zoom, or so on. I really don’t think we’re too far off from that. I don’t see why we can’t get them into the meeting, unless anyone is opposed to having them speak and have us respond to their comments, questions.”
City Clerk-Treasurer Donna Braun said she asked all clerks in the county about how they are running meetings, asking about their virtual process. Many cities, towns and other municipalities are using numerous platforms to stream meetings to the public. One suggestion Braun mentioned was having people send comments to the clerk’s office via email for the meeting. However, some residents commented that wasn’t ideal since they feel their comments could get filtered by city officials.
While many virtual meetings have not included public comment, the Lewiston Town Board has been able to continue this by using the same method that failed the North Tonawanda Common Council. Whenever the Lewiston Town Board holds a meeting, they have people waiting to comment on Zoom while they begin the meeting from the board’s chambers. Though they have been holding meetings in person, they still stream meetings via FaceBook.
NT Aldeman Robert Schmigel said this is not an easy task to do but takes some adjusting.
“I’d love to be able to go back to a normal routine,” he said. “This is challenging. At the end of the day, I know Mayor Pappas would like to do the same, but our hands are tied at this point. I still think we have great means of communication wherein residents can reach out to us. Naturally, it’s not easy, it’s not conducive to access Zoom and hear their comments. But, given the conditions, Donna’s doing the best she can. Sometime, we will be able to have public access and we will be able to have comments.”
He added there are other ways to reach out to people, saying Braun checks for resident emails daily.
Jeannette Toth, a resident of North Tonawanda, didn’t understand why school districts can use Zoom with numerous participants can use the technology, the city can’t. Other members of the council are looking forward to getting public comment back online, though they would like to see numerous options for doing so before committing to anything.
