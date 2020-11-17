NORTH TONAWANDA — North Tonawanda Middle School has closed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and students will be doing virtual learning until further notice. This comes after several COVID cases were reported over the last week and weekend. All other schools in the district will remain open.
Superintendent Gregory Woytila did not disclose how many cases were discovered but said the closure will be based on the zone designation by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. For now, though, the closure will last for seven school days, and he is unsure when the school will be able to reopen. All staff across the district have developed plans for teaching remotely.
“We have been very lucky in North Tonawanda so far and I hope we can stay open all year,” Woytila said. “The restrictions placed on schools by the state make that very difficult at times, but NT will be ready either way this time.”
As cases of COVID-19 have been rising across Western New York, Woytila feels Niagara County schools could be closed sooner than later. One of the challenges in returning students to an all virtual model again, is the act of getting students back into an at-home school model.
He said it can be hard to stay focused at any place these days and learning from home can give way to a bevy of distractions. This comes only a week after Niagara Falls City School District had to close 79th Street Elementary School after a few cases of COVID-19 surfaced.
