NT Mayor Arthur Pappas not seeking re-election

NORTH TONAWANDA — Mayor Arthur Pappas will not be seeking re-election after spending seven years in the position. In a press release, Pappas said he’s proud of the contributions he has made to the community during his time in and out of office.
A retired teacher from the Starpoint Central School District, Pappas has been an active member of community organizations. He spent 17 years on the North Tonawanda Board of Education, serving as board president for a decade. Pappas was later made an alderman-at-large in 2014, later being appointed as mayor by the Common Council. He ran for the position not long after and won. He was elected to a second full term in 2017.
In a press release, Pappas said he’s proud of being able to leave office knowing the city’s economic development has progressed well, even in the face of the pandemic.
“I am happy to be able to leave office, knowing the residents of North Tonawanda have been well represented with an open-door policy and can enjoy a high quality of life,” Pappas wrote. “I am confident and happy to say my successor will have a smooth and easy transition into the role as mayor thanks to all we (mayor, council, city employees, business owners, and citizens) have achieved as we enter my seventh year as mayor of our great city. I am looking forward to the next challenge as I hope to remain active in our community.”
Pappas added he has always been proud of what he’s managed to accomplish as mayor of North Tonawanda.
Alderman Frank DiBernardo wished Pappas well in the next phase of life. They worked together on the North Tonawanda School Board for some time and were reunited when DiBernardo became an alderman in September.
Council President Robert Pecoraro said he has enjoyed working alongside Pappas in the past seven and a half years.
Alderman-at-Large Austin Tylec is certain Mayor Pappas’s role in the community won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Tylec said Pappas will remain a civic-minded resident of North Tonawanda after his term, and will be a valuable resource for future leaders.
At this time, no one has declared their candidacy for mayor.
