A North Tonawanda man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday for an October 2020 incident in Cheektowaga.
Alexander Brewer, 28, was sentenced to a determinate sentence of 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of years of post-release supervision by State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.
During the late evening hours of Oct. 6, 2020 and into the early morning hours of Oct. 7, 2020, the defendant subjected a female victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion at a home in the Town of Cheektowaga. The defendant’s actions caused serious physical injuries to the victim, which required her to be hospitalized at ECMC.
Brewer pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault (a class “B” violent felony) and one count of second-degree aggravated sexual abuse on Dec. 17. He pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charge in the indictment against him.
Flynn commended Detectives Michael Hockwater and Terry Griffin of the Cheektowaga Police Department for their work in the investigation.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant Chief Cathleen M. Roemer of the Special Victims/Domestic Violence Bureau.
