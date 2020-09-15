NT man killed in motorcycle crash on thruway

Town of Tonawanda police are investigating an accident that resulted in the death of a North Tonawanda man and prompted the closure of a portion of the I-290 for several hours early Tuesday.
Police reported to multiple local media outlets that the motorcycle driver - identified as 47-year-old John Serrano of North Tonawanda - was driving eastbound on the I-290 near the Colvin Boulevard exit at around 3:35 a.m. Tuesday when his motorcycle left the pavement.
According to media reports, the motorcycle driver was thrown into traffic and struck by several vehicles. Police said all drivers of the vehicles are cooperating with police and no charges will be filed. No other injuries were reported.
A lengthy stretch of the I-290 between the Deleware Avenue and Colvin Boulevard exits was reduced to one lane of traffic for several hours on Tuesday morning while officers investigated the accident and while the roadway was cleared of debris.
Tonawanda police are asking anyone with information about the accident to contact them by calling 716-879-6614 or the police department's confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.
