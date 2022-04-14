The drivers in a Wednesday fatal motor vehicle collision in Wheatfield have been identified by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
The motorcycle-versus-car accident occurred about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 2500 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. The sheriff's office said Michael Sommers, 39, of North Tonawanda, died at the scene after his motorcycle rear-ended an SUV driven by April Strong, 53, of Lockport.
Investigation showed Strong was slowing her vehicle while the vehicle in front of her made a left turn, and Sommers failed to stop in time and struck Strong's SUV. Sommers was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead shortly after collision, the sheriff's office said.
