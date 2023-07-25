On July 18, three new officers were sworn in and will join the ranks of the North Tonawanda Auxiliary Police.
The three new officers are Edward Hartung, Lucas Walker and Sherif Hanna, who will continue training and were expected to help ease the workload during this past week’s busy Canal Fest event.
“Auxiliary police are an extra set of eyes and ears for the North Tonawanda Police Department” Police Chief Keith Glass said, “and during emergency situations, help to control traffic around the scene to allow police to focus on the task at hand.”
Glass added “auxiliary police work on a volunteer basis, their dedication to the job is astounding.” If you are interested in joining the North Tonawanda Auxiliary Police, applications can be picked up at the police station located at 216 Payne Ave. in North Tonawanda.
Also recognized for outstanding service were Captain Wayne Lombardo, Lt. John Shank and trainee, Sherif Hanna. They are credited with preventing a suicide attempt, which they discovered during their routine patrol.
