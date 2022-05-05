North Tonawanda’s History Museum has announced two upcoming events, one honoring Vietnam veterans at 7 p.m. on May 10 and then World War II veterans at 7 p.m. on May 24 at the museum at 712 Oliver St., North Tonawanda.
Howard Roeske, executive director of the History Museum, said, “We are excited to recognize and honor veterans who fought for our country with these special guests; one who wrote about being in the war and two who were deeply involved in it.”
Don MacSwan, Town of Wheatfield supervisor and co-author of the book “DOC” will be joining the History Museum on May 10 to speak on the Vietnam War, taking readers on a journey through the eyes of a combat medic (MacSwan) who served in an infantry platoon during the 1968 Tet Offensive where the platoon suffered a 90% casualty rate.
Richard Keil and William Gosch, both World War II veterans, will be key speakers on May 24 to discuss their personal experiences. Keil, 100, was in the US Army Air Corp, stationed in the Knettishall Airbase, England, the 388th American Bomb Group. Gosch, 98, was a PFC in the Marine Corp 2nd Battalion Carlson Raiders, stationed in the South Pacific islands of Guadalcanal and Guam.
History Museum volunteer and daughter of William Gosch, Susan Gosch, says “I am grateful these three men are able to tell us their first-hand experiences about the sacrifices they endured for the freedom we have today.”
The History Museum welcomes everyone to attend these two events with free admission. Donations would be greatly accepted.
For more information call the museum at 716-213-0554.
