The North Tonawanda History Museum has partially reopened at 712 Oliver St.
The gift shop has reopened where a used book sale is taking place in the Community Room through July 18 during usual museum hours which are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
This sale differs from those in the past as it will run for six weeks instead of just one day. Additionally, the tables containing books are spaced farther apart than in the past, limiting the selections being offered. Because of this, new titles will be added weekly and additional genres will be introduced biweekly.
All federal and state guidelines for indoor retail establishments will be followed. Visitors are required to wear face masks and sign the visitors’ register with contact information.
The rest of the museum, exhibit galleries, research center, etc. will remain closed until New York state Phase 4 establishments are permitted to open.
For more information phone the museum at 213-0554 or visit their website www.NTHistoryMuseum.com.
