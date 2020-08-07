NORTH TONAWANDA — Republican members of the common council agreed this week to support an agreement that will see the city pay $2,000 per month to include a two-page monthly newsletter in the weekly publication the Niagara Reporter.
Third Ward Alderman Councilman Eric Zadzilka, who sponsored the resolution, said hiring the newspaper to publish information for the city would help residents become better informed about community events, projects and city business.
Democrat Austin Tylec, who cast the lone vote against the arrangement, described the move as "inappropriate," suggesting the city would be better served by using numerous social media platforms as well as its own website to promote news and events.
He also noted that, due to restrictions brought on by the pandemic, the city does not have as many events or activities to promote as it has in previous years. In addition, he questioned why the Reporter was selected to print the newsletter without the city soliciting bids from other sources.
He charged that Republican members of the council were using taxpayer money to fill the pockets of the Reporter, which he described as a "pro-GOP" newspaper. He characterized the move as ill-timed, noting that the city is facing financial struggles stemming from the ongoing global pandemic.
"Sales tax is down 30 percent this month," he said. "We weren’t starting the year off in great financial shape to begin with and I don’t think that whoever sponsored this, or initially just put it on the committee agenda, took a hard look at other options."
Several residents who watched the meeting while it streamed via Facebook Live decried the decision, with some suggesting the city could share information through social media or the city's webpage. Other residents questioned why Republicans on the council chose the Reporter without considering other options. Still others said they felt taxpayer money could be used for more pressing needs, including road repairs.
“What year is it?” commented resident Curtis Masich. “Share news from the city through social media using the city page. Acting on it by spending 24k a year to a paper? Makes no sense.”
Republicans suggested Tylec's issue with the newsletter stemmed from prior dealings with the Reporter, which has been critical of him in the past.
Outgoing city Clerk/Treasurer Matt Parish, who was appointed by the Republican majority, defended the arrangement, suggesting the Reporter represented a "non-biased way" to reach residents that's "not on a personal Facebook page."
“This is just simply to inform the community what’s going on throughout the city in a totally non-biased way, written by the collective group of department heads and elected officials," he said. "Everyone will have a say on what goes in here and it’s simply to inform the public on the good things throughout the city.”
