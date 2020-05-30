NT Girl Scout volunteer facing sex assault charges

A spokesperson for the Girl Scouts of Western New York said Saturday that a Girl Scout leader from North Tonawanda who is facing multiple charges related to sexual abuse involving a pair of minors has been removed from all activities related to the organization.
Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek announced the arrest of scout leader Marty Walton on charges of two counts of first degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The alleged incidents involve two girls, ages 8 and 9. Walton's wife, Shani, is also facing two counts of endangering the welfare of a child related to the same two children, prosecutors said.
"First, we at the Girl Scouts of Western New York want to voice our concern for the two children and we want them to have the best-possible care and support. Though we immediately contacted police officials for details, we do not yet know whether the victims are involved in Girl Scouts," spokesperson Alison Wilcox said.
Wilcox said this is the first time a volunteer for the Girl Scouts of Western New York has been accused of abuse of this nature.
"We are conducting a rigorous internal investigation, reviewing our regulations, and will cooperate fully with law enforcement. We ask for privacy for the victims and their families at this difficult time," Wilcox said.
Wilcox said the organization's rules and regulations require background checks for adults working in scouting programs and that at last two approved, unrelated adult volunteers, one of whom is a female, are "always" with any girl or group of girls participating on Girl Scout activities. Wilcox said Marty Walton passed the organization's background checks in both October 2016 and October 2019.
"Nonetheless, we would reinforce that there is nothing more important to Girl Scouts than the safety and well-being of all children, and we take all such allegations very seriously," Wilcox added.
Multiple media outlets reported Saturday that Marty Walton was virtually arraigned in Lockport Friday afternoon and is now being held on $20,000 bail. Walton's wife, Shani, was released following her arraignment, according to reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.