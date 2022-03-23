NT gets new police chief

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec issued the oath of office to newly appointed Chief of Police, Keith T. Glass on Friday. Also present were wife Lisa and daughter Emily Glass (son, Taylor was absent).
“I want to thank Chief Tom Krantz for his many years of dedicated service to our community and welcome Keith Glass as our 14th chief of police in NT history”, said Mayor Tylec.
Chief Glass is a 16-year veteran of the North Tonawanda Police Department where he served as a patrol officer for 12 years before being promoted to Lieutenant. He has also served on the SWAT team, Honor Guard, and as a firearms instructor. In addition, he was named the Officer of the Year in 2017 and has received three-unit citation awards.
“I am confident that Chief Glass will be decisive, fair and ambitious leading our police department and ensuring the safety of our community”, said Tylec
