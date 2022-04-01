NORTH TONAWANDA — When the city received its current water rescue boat in 2008, it was a hand-me-down from the City of Tonawanda that was already “at the end of its useful lifespan,” said Fire Chief Joe Sikora.
The inflatable, 14-foot boat was NT’s primary water rescue vehicle for more than a decade, until last month, when the city was finally able to get a much-needed upgrade. North Tonawanda’s new 21-foot boat arrived March 20, just in time for firefighters to learn to operate it ahead of the upcoming boating season.
In addition to being outdated, Sikora said the old boat simply wasn’t sufficient to meet the city’s needs. Water calls have been on the rise over the years, he said, exacerbating North Tonawanda’s need for a reliable watercraft.
“We used (the old boat) for all this time, and during that time … Gateway Harbor and recreational boating has just exploded,” Sikora said. “So our number of water calls has gone up every year to last year, when we took 20 calls out on the water.”
Sikora said the issue came to a head in August, when the boat was unable to get past currents in the Niagara River while attempting to respond to a call. This prompted him to approach the city to push for the purchase of a new water rescue vehicle.
The new boat, Sikora said, should last the city 25 years or more, and will be better able to navigate rough waters. It will be stored at the North Tonawanda Fire Department headquarters on Zimmerman Street, where it will remain hooked up to a dedicated tow vehicle so it can be ready to respond quickly.
“We can safely hold up to 10 people in it, so if we have two or three firefighters going to make a rescue of some sort, it’s much safer to put the people in the boat that we’re rescuing,” Sikora said. “It will handle the current, it will handle the waves, it will handle the … boat traffic on weekends, all in a safe manner. It will be able to go anywhere on the water that surrounds our city.”
The fire department will keep the old boat, which Sikora said will be used as back up. He also said it will still be useful in ice rescues, something it’s well-suited for due to its flat bottom.
The new boat, which came with a $45,000 price tag, was funded in part by a $12,000 donation from Enbridge, a Canadian gas company with an office in West Seneca, and a $15,000 contribution from Niagara County. North Tonawanda paid the remaining $18,000.
Niagara County Legislator Randy Bradt, a North Tonawanda resident, said he was glad to help the city get the new boat. He said it would make water rescues safer for both firefighters and the people they’re assisting.
“The rescue boat is designed to do exactly that, rescue,” Bradt said. “The other boat was all we had, and they did wonderful with it, but now they can continue to do the great job they’ve always done, better.”
Sikora and Mayor Austin Tylec both acknowledged the importance of the contributions from the county and Enbridge, with Tylec saying the boat was crucial for community safety. The mayor also said the new boat is unlike anything the city has had before.
“We are surrounded by three sides of water,” Tylec said. “And with more activities for residents to access our water, we need to have rescue measures in place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.