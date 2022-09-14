Lumber City Development Corp. is hosting a ribbon-cutting event for each of the latest murals completed on Webster Street. The double ribbon cutting will start at 2:30 p.m. today in the northern parking lot next to Pulp 716 Coffee, Comics, Bubble Tea, 31 Webster St., and then crossing the street to Project Pride alleyway for a second mural on the southern side of McGirr’s CBD, 70 Webster St.
The mural at Pulp 716 was created by Matt Duquette was inspired by both the building, home to a comic book store and by North Tonawanda’s location on the Erie Canal and the Niagara River. The mural depicts a pulp comic book cover titled “Eerie Tales” with our adventuring hero, Jack Lumber in search of the mysterious creature living in the dark waters of the Niagara River. Duquette says, “Scary? Thrilling? Historically accurate? Whether you understand all the references or not, I wanted to create something that would make people stop and smile.”
Audra Linsner, the artist who created the mural at Project Pride alleyway says, “For a place with as rich a history as North Tonawanda, it was important to make (the mural) feel classic, but modern enough to celebrate the work that’s gone into making it such a great area.”
Both murals are funded through the New York Main Street program from the state office of Homes and Community Renewal. A special thanks goes to the owners and staff of Pulp 716, Greg Doel, and the employees at McGirr’s, the Treasure Market, and Dwyer’s Irish Pub for assisting the artists with their needs to accomplish their work.
