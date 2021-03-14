A Dyngus Day parade for April 5 has been approved by the North Tonawanda Common Council, though it's contingent upon what happens with the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade will run along Oliver Street, starting near 11th Avenue and Oliver and potentially ending at Dom Polski’s, near Second Avenue.
The idea for the parade came about, earlier in the days of the pandemic when Matthew Parrish, a former North Tonawanda clerk-treasurer, put the idea forward and was hoping the North Tonawanda Neighborhood Watch would help him. However, because of the pandemic, those plans were cancelled. Now, Joe Marranca, the head of the North Tonawanda Neighborhood Watch, has taken those plans back up again. Marranca said it was disappointing to cancel the parade in 2020 because residents were excited about it coming together.
“Early on, we were really disappointed we had to cancel it but we understood," he said. “Then this year, when things started to look up and some of the restrictions were lifted, and the vaccines started to come through, we were thinking maybe there’s a way we can still pull this off for this year. I can put this forward from Neighborhood Watch and work with the city and see if we can come together and do something. I wasn’t sure what Buffalo was going to end up doing so I thought maybe we can still give it a shot and do that.”
Given the continuous fluctuation of CVOID-19 cases, Marranca said the parade will only be able to go ahead if things can be done safely, without added risk to the public. Though it’s early in the process, there haven’t been many other challenges faced in getting the parade this far. He hopes this parade will be able to help businesses on Oliver Street by encouraging people to visit the restaurants along the street. Marranca said he will reach out to the newly-reopened Brownie’s to see if they would be interested in partnering with the parade.
First Ward Alderman Robert Schmigel said people are excited and is a good thing for the community.
“We are continuing to have meetings on it,” Second Ward Alderman Frank DiBernardo said. “We are coming up with the Covid version of it too."
