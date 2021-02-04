NORTH TONAWANDA — The Common Council has passed a resolution requesting the governor and state legislature increase AIM (Aid and Incentives to Municipalities) funding for the city, rather than slash it, as proposed in the governor’s 2021-22 executive budget.
But the cut in nearly $900,000 in aid appears to have stemmed from inaction on the part of city officials.
Niagara County is expected to see a $1,709,462 cut in AIM funding, with North Tonawanda’s funding, specifically being on the chopping block. Council President Robert Pecoraro brought the resolution forward, which asks the state to consider increasing the city’s aid, which will be cut by $867,022 to make it $3,468,089, a decline from the budgeted amount of $4,335,111.
Alderman-at-large Austin Tylec said that after a conversation with Assemblyman Bill Conrad, it seems city officials are the reason the state approved these cuts.
“It sounds like the issue that we’re having is not necessarily with the state, but that we as a city failed to submit a document from 2019, which put us in a 20 percent reduction category,” Tylec said. “There’s a 120-day period after the first of that year in which we are supposed to file it.”
He added there was a formula, listed in the beginning of the governor’s budget, used to determine what cities would be getting a cut. Of all cities in New York state, only nine, including North Tonawanda, ended up on the list because city officials never reported specific budget information to the New York State Comptroller, resulting in the reduction.
North Tonawanda would have to put that document out in order for Assemblyman Conrad to give the city a chance to restore the funds.
Pecoraro interjected saying city officials have spoken, not just to Conrad, but to state Sen. Rob Ortt and Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, to see if they’ll go to bat for North Tonawanda. He added since the state comptroller’s office did an audit on the city, they should already have the information they need from them. Third Ward Alderman Eric Zadzilka added the document was never a part of the conversation which occurred with Assemblyman Conrad. Pecoraro assured Tylec a second conversation will take place between council members and Assemblyman Conrad to understand how to proceed.
“If there is something that we need to do, I invite the mayor to call back to Assemblyman Conrad’s office, and let us know,” Pecoraro said. “Because he did not let us know that information when we called, nor did Assemblyman Morinello, nor did Senator Ortt tell us that. So, we need to go ahead and do that, and move forward with this resolution as per the agreement. Whatever documents we are lacking, we will have to file.”
North Tonawanda’s Accounting Department only has two weeks to submit any and all missing documents to the state comptroller. Otherwise, the city will have to consider cutting certain personnel and service to accommodate the loss in funding.
