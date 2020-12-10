NORTH TONAWANDA — As the snow begins to fall, the North Tonawanda Common Council is looking at a different way of handling people needing a place to park their car when streets have to be plowed.
During a recent workshop meeting, the council spoke about how alternative side parking might be a solution for people who have to rely on terrace parking.
Terrace parking is prohibited unless people purchase a hardship permit for $20 and renew it every year for $5. In this case, a hardship would be not having a driveway or another determination made by the Traffic Safety Committee. Alternate side parking would involve people moving their cars from one side of the street to the other on certain days, something that has been beneficial for the City of Buffalo in getting their streets plowed. Chelsea Spahr, city engineer for North Tonawanda, spoke about what this would mean for residents.
“At the city, we’ve allowed terrace parking permits in the past on a hardship, they don’t have a driveway or that kind of thing,” Spahr said. It can be unsightly when there’s a lot of cars parked on the terrace so that’s where, I think, the alderman wanted to discuss allowing street parking int the winter if plowing can be done around the cars and all that kind of thing.”
Some concerns about terrace parking are people doing so without having a hardship permit, which can result in a person’s vehicle being towed and a fine of $50 for the first offense. After that, the fine is $100 for the second and all subsequent offenses, committed in an 18 month period. Other issues are terrace parking possibly causing damage to grassy areas and leaving them muddy. Spahr said first responders have also had issues accessing hydrants.The biggest concern, brought forward by Mark Zellner, the superintendent of the Department of Public Works said there could be challenges for plows to get streets done.
As for alternative side parking, more research will be needed to determine how feasible this could be and locating an area in the city to conduct a pilot program.
“I think one of the discussions was, people who currently have the terrace parking permits,” Spahr said. “Obviously, they’ve already shown the hardship where they’ve been allowed to get the permits. Basically having those allow them to park in the street and seesaw it goes in the winter months to see if plowing can still be done safely and efficiently. It’s a little more work on our end, as a department, to determine what is the best way to approach a pilot.”
Alternate side parking has never been done in North Tonawanda and many residents were upset when the terrace parking ban was enforced, leaving many in a bind. With alternate side, this could provide relief for those stuck worrying what they have to do with their cars when the snow starts coming down.
