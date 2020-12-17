NORTH TONAWANDA — With the budget for the city of North Tonawanda approved for next year, a public hearing was held to allow residents to speak on the sewer rate increases proposed in the budget. This comes several months after a damaging audit from the New York State Comptroller that shows the sewer fund has been running a deficit and could be empty by the end of the year. The council will be voting on the law at their next meeting on Tuesday.
A minimum sewer charge of $15 per quarter, up from $12 per quarter, would be established along with an increase to $5 per thousand gallons of water consumption, which is up from $4.50 per thousand gallons. Bill Davignon, the superintendent of the Wasterwater Treatment Facility, said there hasn’t been a rate increase since 2009. He has been trying to dispel the notion that NT pays higher sewer rates than the rest of the county, saying they’re actually quite low.
“The total water/sewer increase, and the majority of it’s on the sewer, would be $16 per quarter for average use of about 20,000 [gallons],” Davignon said. “Now, some people use more, some people use less, but that $16, ironically, in the calculation carries out through the whole process. So, even if you use more, your increase will only be $15. It’s not dramatic but it will help us meet the needs of the plant.”
He added the base rate was established for capital improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Katie Suzzanne, a North Tonawanda resident submitted comments via Facebook saying the sewer tax doesn’t do enough when there are issues with her home and when the storm sewers in the street are destroying their home and plumbing. Davignon responded by saying some pipes in the city’s sewer system are smaller than others and cannot handle the amount of water coming through during a storm.
During the city’s budget process, many residents expressed outrage over the increases in water and sewer rates with resident Lynn Over-Sanders commenting higher water and taxes are the fault of the council’s incompetence, something outlined in the state comptroller’s audit. Another resident, Anita Schultz, commented the increases were going to be unsustainable for many families who have been struggling to make ends meet.
Alderman-at-Large Austin Tylec feels the facility is "overbuilt" and now this burdens the taxpayers.
“... unfortunately taxpayers have to cover the ongoing expenses,” Tylec said. “I’d be open to consider consolidation options with Niagara County Water and Sewer districts, or at least investigating if it would be feasible. In addition, North Tonawanda hasn’t changed rates in over a decade, and contrary to belief, we have cheaper water/sewer than many other surrounding communities.”
Other members of the Common Council have felt this wasn’t something quite necessary given the economic havoc the pandemic has wreaked. Alderman Robert Pecoraro was against the raise in taxes and he felt it was consistent to be against the raises in water and sewer as well. However, he did say the rates in North Tonawanda were under subscribed with outlying communities, but he didn’t want to see many hard working families shelling out money to cover the rates.
