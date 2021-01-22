NORTH TONAWANDA — Religious institutions have forced people to find new ways to worship, whether through Zoom services or pre-taped worship ceremonies. However, Vanguard Church in North Tonawanda has been holding smaller ceremonies instead of the larger worship services they held prior to the pandemic.
The church’s congregation has moved to showing its support in other ways such as volunteering their time. One member of the congregation passed away after contracting COVID-19 but they have been holding socially distanced services with less than 50 percent of people allowed in the building. The church’s worship service is posted online as well.
Jessica Collins, a pastor and elder within the Vanguard Church, said it’s not the same having small groups of people in the church, though they have adapted to the new conditions.
“It’s weird looking around the room and seeing a fraction of the normal amount of people in the room. We’ve been working at trying to bring up our online (services). That was not our primary method of creating community. So, this past year has been a lot of learning in how to use technology, how to create forums for people to connect with one another through online means. I’m hoping it’s not forever but it has worked in our favor, with things we should have done a while ago we are now forced to do.”
While there aren’t official numbers, Collins estimates 50 or 60 people attend services, which is a large day. But, the average, before the pandemic was around 200 people. Many more have joined online but it’s not the same feeling.
Some other challenges involve offseting the isolated feeling people are experiencing these days. Collins said this has not been an easy time for members of the congregation, but she said it’s been quite hard on kids.
“We’ve tried to do as much as possible to create a safe in-person experience for the families that feel comfortable to come," she said. "But, those who are not able to come, your heart just goes out for the youth and the kids. Because, they’re feeling it in school and in many ways. Even my own kids haven’t been able to have friends much because their parents are nervous or limit it to one friend here and there.”
For 2021, she is hoping the church can have full capacity at all meetings to see more people in-person. She’s also hoping a school of ministry goes ahead in September, which will be held in-person . The pandemic has halted several project such as regional training events and speakers that had to be cancelled. While they can’t do large gatherings, they are hoping to get back to having speakers and other special events. Collins is looking to some events such as Pastor Bill Johnson’s visit from May 27-29 as a way forward for the church in these unprecedented times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.