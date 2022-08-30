Mayor Austin Tylec is reestablishing a City Charter Commission and as such, is seeking community members who are interested in participating in the process. The purpose of the Charter Commission is to review the City Charter and draft amendments where appropriate. Proposals submitted by this Commission are tentatively planned for public vote on November 7, 2023. The term of this appointment will start on Oct. 3, 2022 and meet monthly until the general election on Nov. 7, 2023.
Mayor Tylec states, “The last Charter revision was done in 2008. This Commission will take a fresh look at a wide variety of topics to ensure that our city governance is equitable and inclusive for all of our citizens. It gives residents an opportunity to have a voice on how their local government functions.”
If you are interested in consideration for appointment to the Commission, please submit a resume and letter of interest by September 5, 2022 to Mayor Tylec, ATylec@NorthTonawanda.org
All interested residents, including former Charter Commission Members will be considered for a position and it will consist of 9-15 members.
