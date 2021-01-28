NORTH TONAWANDA — Several months after an audit from the New York State Comptroller showed North Tonawanda had mismanaged funds and failed to keep the city financially stable, the common council approved a measure to borrow $4.2 million this week.
The state comptroller’s audit had shown the city would run out of funds after spending $3.2 million per month while only receiving $1.4 million in revenues. The $4.2 million would cover the city’s month-to-month expenses until April.
Council President Robert Pecoraro spoke Tuesday on how borrowing the funds would be something beneficial for the city.
“Overall, the city is going to keep paying its bills until we get our taxes in April,” Pecoraro said. “We borrow $4.2 million now, in anticipation of $14 million to $17 million coming in on the first of April,” he said. “It just makes sense that we pass a tax anticipation note for short-term debt security that will be repaid with future tax collections. And, this has been the normal proceeders we do things with that.”
Pecoraro said this was not done last year since the council is looking to live by the fiscal guidance outline in the comptroller’s audit.
Alderman-at-Large Austin Tylec and Alderman Frank DiBernardo. DiBernardo voted against the Tax Anticipation Notice. Tyler called it just another misguided effort to keep the city funded.
“The majority’s decision to issue a TAN was a surprise after so many of them disregarded the financial concerns presented by the state comptroller’s audit,” Tylec said. “Unfortunately, I was unaware of this resolution until a few days prior to the vote, so much of the conversation took place weeks ago. It’s the type of decision making that has led to the non-permissible movement of funds and the depletion of our reserves in the past. The majority has ignored the city's dismal fiscal history that they themselves have created, yet they say that we "need to move forward.
“Tonight's action was the same old dog doing the same old trick; putting North Tonawanda $4.2 million in debt.”
Some North Tonawanda residents were livid with the decision with resident Kevin Kruger saying the taxes in North Tonawanda are already expensive, and needing a loan to pay the city’s bills following the state audit is concerning.
Another resident Jeannette Toth left a comment on the meeting’s Facebook link about how a different approach should be taken in these matters.
“… Called the books a mess a year ago,” Toth wrote. “Called them a mess again this budget season. Called out half of the state audit findings before they were public. How? Cause I have the education and degrees to know what I am talking about. Positions involving money, our money, should be interviewed and awarded based on qualifications, education and experience.”
Toth went on to add she wasn’t allowed to speak during the council’s budget public hearing last year, as well as saying Alderman Eric Zadzilka has not been responsive to emails, a complaint expressed by residents at numerous meetings.
Another resident, Bryon DeYoung, asked how this could stop the year-to-year increasing gap in funding in the city.
Residents weren’t consulted in approving this measure with some Common Council members finding out about the measure on Jan. 22. No public comment was held for resident to voice concerns about this measure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.