Sundays during football season are “soup days” for members of the Philbrick family.
When the Buffalo Bills are playing, their members and friends gather together for “Philbrick Family Soupers,” football game get-togethers where they enjoy whatever warm cup or bowl of home-cooked soup or chili happens to be on the menu for that week.
Kelly Philbrick-Villa has been part of the North Tonawanda family’s football-watching tradition for years even as she’s battled repeated bouts with cancer and all the challenges that come with what have been extensive — and costly — follow-up treatments.
“She pretty much seems to have a surgery due to this every year or there’s been complications every year and they’ve had to go in and do more surgeries,” said Philbrick’s sister, Jodi Philbrick-Rodriguez. “It seems like every time she goes in for a scan, they notice more.”
Unfortunately, cancer is not new to the Philbrick family.
Kelly and Jodi’s father, Guy Philbrick, died from lung cancer. He left behind seven children, including Kelly, his youngest daughter.
Kelly was herself diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019, starting what’s been a years-long struggle to maintain her health while dealing with setbacks, surgeries and mounting medical bills.
Following her cancer diagnosis, Kelly had half her lung removed. Doctors later determined that cancer had spread to her brain. In April 2021 and again in September 2022, she had to have surgery to have tumors removed. An MRI in February showed a subgaleal tumor, requiring another surgery on Feb. 20.
Her doctor later detected drainage from her surgical site, which led to the discovery of an infection. While preparing for yet another surgery, doctors found more cancer cells.
“Thankfully, they were able to clean it up and get her on antibiotics and replace the metal plate in there, but it’s just been really hard and every time she goes it’s like are they going to find more again this time,” Philbrick-Rodriguez said.
For Philbrick-Rodriguez, watching her sister struggle with repeated setbacks has been difficult. She said Kelly has been a constant source of strength in her life and more like a mom than an aunt to her nine nieces and nephews.
“She has just been there for me whenever I needed her,” Philbrick-Rodriguez said. “She’s always been there to help with the kids, to be someone to talk to.
“She is just amazing,” Philbrick-Rodriguez added. “She refuses to feel sorry for herself. She’s always optimistic. I don’t know how I would handle it. She’s just amazing.”
Michelle Lowe, a friend of the Philbrick family who has known Kelly for almost 30 years, said she admires her ability to push through all of her challenges, including her regular treatments.
“Through everything she’s gone through she still has a small on her face,” she said.
Along with all the physical issues and mental and emotional struggles that go along with fighting cancer, Kelly, 62, is facing what family members describe as “unmanageable” medical bills.
She worked for years in accounting and, now, due to her condition, is on disability.
Kelly Philbrick’s friends and family are now planning a fundraiser at Gratwick Hose Firehouse in North Tonawanda.
The event will feature a basket auction, a spaghetti dinner and live music by Even Odds, which counts among its members the oldest Philbrick brother, Guy III.
Lowe, the Philbricks’ family friend who is helping to organize the benefit, said the goal is to alleviate some of Kelly’s financial concerns in hopes that she can focus more on the most important thing — her recovery.
“It’s what we are supposed to do in life. We’re supposed to help each other,” Lowe said. “I’m trying to do my part. Hopefully, we’ll’ be able to help her out financially. Hopefully, it gives her one less thing to worry about so she can concentrate more on herself.”
The benefit for Kelly Philbrick-Villa starts at noon on Saturday at Gratwick Hose Firehouse, 110 Ward Road, North Tonawanda. Presale tickets cost $20 and include spaghetti dinner, one entry for a door prize and one sheet of tickets for the basket raffle. Dinners will also be available to go.
Kelly’s supporters are still looking for help with donations and support for the event.
Individuals or business owners who may be interested in helping are asked to call 716-955-9068.
“Hopefully this will be successful and we can give back because she’s been there for our family so many times and she still continues to be involved,” Kelly’s sister, Philbrick-Rodriguez, said.
“I don’t really know anyone nowadays that has not been affected by cancer,” she added. “Everyone has someone in their family that has had to deal with it. It’s just so sad. This is a great way to help people. I just feel like, hopefully, we can continue to do this for other people as well as my sister.”
