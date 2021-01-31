NORTH TONAWANDA — With the recent announcement of the completion of the Empire State Trail, the city of North Tonawanda is working to develop a connecting bike path.
Along with development of a bike path between the Empire State Trail in City of Tonawanda and the Riverwalk Trail in North Tonawanda, the Riverwalk Trail will be resurfaced. Signs, benches, and plants will be installed as well. Dan Borcz, a project engineer with C&S Engineers, spoke at the North Tonawanda Common Council’s Tuesday meeting, describing how a new trail from the Webster Street bridge will be made to run along Sweeney Street.
“On Webster Street, between Niagara and Sweeney, we are looking to reduce the traveling lane width and install a 5-foot bike lane in each direction,” Borcz said. “We’ll be adding green pavement markings to draw attention to the change and pedestrians will continue to use existing sidewalks.”
Borcz said some additional changes will be updating curb ramps at the intersection of Webster Street to Sweeney Street as well as adding pedestrian signals. In doing this, pedestrian safety will be taken further into account with the installation of camera detection for bikes, vehicles and pedestrians. However, there will be some costs to this, he added.
The on-street parking on the south side of Sweeney Street, between Webster and Manhattan Street, is going to be eliminated. Borcz added a new off-road trail and parking lot, near Wardell’s Board Yard, will be created on a city-owned lot, tying into the existing Riverwalk Trail. All in all, the cost will be $644,800, with construction, being $521,400, the bulk of the costs.
Council President Robert Pecoraro questioned why the proposed parking lot was modeled after the parking lot at the North Tonawanda Botanical Gardens. Borcaz identified it was more of a stormwater issue.
“I think it was a combination of cost, and when it comes to a stormwater feature, that those millings don’t get super hard,” Borcz said. “Some of that stormwater run-off can still go into the ground as opposed to if you pave it, it would have more of a sheet flow, instead.”
Completion of the project is slated for August, with construction begging in May. Alderman Frank DiBernardo questioned about how the city will be paying for this, which Chelsea Spahr, city engineer, said will be funded through Department of Transportation money and other grants for the city.
In place for cyclists, hikers and runners, the Empire State Trail features 750 miles of pathways, 75 percent of which is off-road. It runs from Buffalo to Albany along the Erie Canal and from New York City through the Hudson and Champlain Valleys to Canada.
