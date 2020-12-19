North Tonawanda is among those receiving New York State Department of Environmental Conservation grants for urban forestry grants to help communities inventory, plant, and maintain public trees.
North Tonawanda will get $50,000 for a tree inventory and management plan.
The grants are part of DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Program, which works to increase public awareness of the importance of trees and helps communities develop and implement comprehensive tree management plans to create healthy forests while enhancing quality of life for residents.
“Healthy community forests provide a host of environmental, economic, and social benefits, including wildlife habitat, watershed protection, flood reduction, increased property values, and improved public health,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Gov. Andrew Cuomo is investing in the health of New York’s communities through the state's Environmental Protection Fund, providing crucial assistance for our state’s vital forests to thrive.”
The 38 projects to receive funding were selected from a total of 154 applications, ranked by cost effectiveness, lasting benefits, use of partnerships, inclusion of outreach and education, and support from local stakeholders. The urban forestry grants complement DEC's ongoing initiatives to address invasive species, climate change, environmental degradation, environmental justice, and urban sprawl. Over the last nine years, New York State has funded more than $11.4 million in grants to support projects with a total value of more than $18.3 million.
Other local grant recipients:
• City of Olean — $32,750; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
• Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy Inc. — $75,000; Tree Maintenance
• Cornell Cooperative Extension Erie County — $22,342; Education
• Village of Depew — $25,617; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
• Town of Grand Island — $50,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
For more information about DEC's Urban and Community Forestry Program, visit DEC's website.
