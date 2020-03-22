All municipal buildings, playgrounds, public pavilions and athletic fields, including tennis and basketball courts, disc golf courses and softball fields, will be closed in the City of North Tonawanda effective 7 p.m. Sunday under a state of emergency declared by city officials earlier this week.
City officials noted, that as the governor has stated, the virus rate increases with density and stressed the need for residents to do their part to avoid infecting others.
As a result, group activities are no longer allowed in North Tonawanda city parks. Swings will be removed by the city parks department and all facilities will be closed until further notice. Walking/riding on trails are still permitted.
The moves are being made in conjunction with the city school district, the county health department and the state of New York as efforts continue to tamp down the spread of COVID-19.
On Saturday, Niagara County Health Department officials said there were five new confirmed cases of the virus in the county, including a 33-year-old North Tonawanda man who was in intensive care at a local hospital.
"It is paramount that everyone adhere seriously to these measures to prevent the spread of the virus as we already have confirmed cases locally and wish to curtail the rate of increase," said Mayor Art Pappas in a statement released Sunday. "Thanks to our local responders and city employees for their work in helping to make our City as safe as we possibly are able at this critical time."
City Hall will remain closed to the public as well as the youth Center and senior Center. The Keller Building remains closed also.
Residents are asked to abide by the 6-foot distance rule and comply with social distancing when they visit the U.S. Post Office or the city market.
Trash pick-up will continue as usual, but residents are askedthat all trash be put in plastic bags and the bags then deposited in the totes. Residents are asked to not leave anything outside of their totes.
Bulk pick-up will remain on schedule as usual. Residents are asked to put out only what is necessary at this time and not prior to the scheduled date of pick-up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.