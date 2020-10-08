NORTH TONAWANDA — The 2021 budget for North Tonawanda is now one week overdue after Mayor Art Pappas announced the delay is due to uncertainties in state funding, generated by the pandemic. During the past few months of the pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been considering a series of budget cuts throughout the state, leaving municipalities confused about how much funding they can expect.
In an effort to move the budget process forward, Frank DiBernardo, the new Second Ward alderman, and Austin Tylec, alderman-at-Large, have been working with City Accountant Jeff Zellner. One suggestions that has been made by Tylec is having two forms of the budget drafted, each showing the best and worst case scenarios regarding state funding.
“All the alderman have suggestions on how we can close our budget gap, but ultimately the mayor needs to make the decisions to present the budget so we can all discuss items,” Tylec said. “It is not definitive what items the mayor will be moving forward with to reduce expenses or increase revenues for the 2021 budget, but by Tuesday we should see a draft budget with some of these items discussed.”
Tylec has been working with Zellner to draft a request for proposals to the annual auditor. DiBernardo has been avidly working with Zellner as well and hoped this year there'ed be a budget completed on time as opposed to delays done such as in years past.
Given some of the recent criticism’s in an audit from the New York State Comptroller, DiBernardo said the recommendations from the audit have merit in this upcoming budget but are not strict requirements.
“The big thing is that a lot of recommendations were procedural,” DiBernardo said. “And, we want to make sure that if they are in our policy and charter we have to follow them and most of those are being addressed or will be followed. So, we won’t talk about why were things not followed. Then you look at the big one which was about the reserve fund so we’re getting that back and the state recommendation is not a requirement, it’s not set in stone. It is a recommendation from the state. We do have, in our charter a number we want to get to so we’re putting that were it needs to be.”
Emails have been sent around to department heads about possible cuts needing to be made and possible changes to the budget. DiBernardo and Tylec have been working together on a new lease contract for Gratwick Park Marina, which will bring in additional revenue for the city. DiBernardo has been looking at some budget increases and there have been discussions with department heads in the city about concessions they are willing to make.
DiBernardo said he expects a budget will be ready for public view in about two weeks.
