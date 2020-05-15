LOCKPORT — Pulling into a space. Tuning the radio and turning the engine off as the lights start to dim and the movie screen lights up. What's new this year is a short message shown before every film to honor health care workers, first responders and essential workers, but it's still the same. Same feel. Same place.
Rick Cohen, owner of the Transit Drive-In, announced earlier this week that his multi-screen parking lots will be open tonight and every night after until the season ends.
"We are limiting the movie selection this weekend to two movies, so that we will be able to spread more vehicles out over multiple screens," he wrote on Facebook.
The two movies being shown are "Trolls World Tour" for the kids, and "The Invisible Man", both starting at 8:45 p.m. as single features.
"Tickets will only be available through advance internet sales until further notice." Cohen wrote.
While the Transit Drive-In will be reopening, it will also be enforcing social distancing rules.
"All guests must wear a face mask when outside the vehicle until further notice," reads the Transit Drive-In website. "Please limit snack bar visits to one person per vehicle due to social distancing. We are working on providing an app for ordering food from the snack bar."
"Under normal circumstance, we do not open the drive-in during the middle of May on four days notice, so while things may appear disorganized, we will be ready by Friday and do the best we can," wrote Cohen on Facebook. "At 50% capacity, it should be manageable, as long as everyone cooperates with our social distancing guidelines.
"Thank you for continuing to support the drive-in, and we will see some of you soon for our opening weekend of movies and social distancing under the stars!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.