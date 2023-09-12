LOCKPORT — The co-executors of Harshadkumar Shah, a 60-year-old man who died on June 12 during a boat accident at the Lockport Caves, have filed notices of claim with the City of Lockport, Niagara County and Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.
A claim filed by the two executors, Dharan and Mansi Shah, appeared in the Lockport Common Council’s meeting packet Monday and cites injuries — physical and emotional — due to the Lockport Caves tragedy.
Between Aug. 21 and Sept. 6, notices were filed by several June 12 passengers. Holly Curcione filed against the city, county, county IDA, as did Christine Thomas, Colleen Gray, Nina Briglio and Naresh Ramanlal Shah and Sharmistha Nareshkumar Shah. Daniel Morrissette and Elizabeth Morrisette, as well as Kristen Brolinski, filed notices of claim only against the city. Jaylah Florence-Reed filed against Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride and the city.
Lockport Corporate Counsel Laura Miskell said the notices of claim are, “putting the city on notice that the plaintiffs intend to sue the city,” but couldn’t speak on any litigation.
When asked about the notices of claim against the county, County Attorney Claude Joerg said there was a 90-day window to file before statutes of limitation and many attorneys “protected their clients” by placing municipalities on notice for any possible liability before the deadline.
However, “the bottom line,” according to Joerg, is that the county doesn’t own or operate Lockport Caves.
“So how can we be responsible?” he asked.
Attorneys for the petitioners did not respond to questions on Monday.
