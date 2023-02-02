Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski is advising notaries public who want to renew their notary commission to continue to do so through their local county clerk’s office.
According to Jastrzemski, county clerks statewide recently learned about a new portal created by the state Department of State (DOS) to allow notaries to renew their commissions online through the state. Jastrzemski said county clerks were not consulted and the DOS portal “directly contradicts” state laws that require notary renewals to be submitted through county clerk’s offices.
“Letters inviting and encouraging notaries to renew their commissions via this new portal were sent out” by DOS, which on Tuesday decided not to accept online notary renewals at this time, Jastrzemski said.
“I do not want anyone who needs to renew their rotary commission and may have gotten the DOS letter getting caught in the bureaucratic red tape. So I want to emphasize, do what you have always done and renew your commission through the county clerk’s office,” he said.
With a change in state law, effective Jan. 25, all notaries commissioned in New York state must maintain a journal of all notary acts.
