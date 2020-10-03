FILE- In this Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, a woman and a group of young children cross a busy street in the Midwood neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. As New York state's daily count of new coronavirus cases continues on an upward trend, one of the hotspots in the state included the New York City borough of Brooklyn, where more than 350 people tested positive on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)