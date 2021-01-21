NORTH TONAWANDA — Due to the uncertainty of the restrictions going forward for COVID-19, the Mayor’s Charity Snowflake Ball will not be held in February.
A release from NT city officials said since masks and social distancing are in effect as well as groups no larger than 25 people gathering the ball seeme impossible to host this year. In addition, it is difficult to ask the local businesses of the area to make substantial donations as they have in the past since they are struggling to keep their businesses going through this pandemic.
City officials instead are asking that residents do their best to support those businesses which have donated in past years, including Sherwood Florist, Market in the Square, Roman Café, Panes, Dockside, Webster Bistro, Submasters, Hide Away Grill, Say Cheesecake and Platters.
The organizations who received proceeds previously were the YWCA, Boy Scouts, Twin City Community Outreach, Niagara Community Action Program, Nor-ton Red jacket Club, Stephen Sikora Post, Boys and Girls Club, Twin City Meals on Wheels, and the Vietnam Veterans WNY. All were most appreciative of the contributions.
