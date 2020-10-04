During its most recent meeting, the North Tonawanda Common Council had a brief discussion about establishing a law to open up the cap on property taxes. Since the city will be seeing state and federal funding losses, this could be a necessity in the coming months.
City Accountant Jeffrey Zellner brought the measure before the council while talking about the upcoming budget process, slated to begin in October. He said this coming budget will have to be quite conservative in spending since most aid given is in jeopardy due to the recession caused by the pandemic. Zellner said this is one tool he wants to have ready should it become an absolute necessity to use.
“Municipalities since 2011, and school districts, there’s a property tax cap, which is either inflation or 2% whichever is lower for the year,” Zellner said. “That’s what you’re allowed to raise taxes without having to go over anything. It’s kind of to keep school taxes and property taxes in line, as what Cuomo had installed that for. What other municipalities have done, and I have talked to Tonawanda’s accountant and in the beginning of most years, for municipalities, you have to enact a local law to override the tax cap. Doesn’t mean you are going to raise taxes above it, it just gives the council, the mayor, the treasurer and myself the ability to go over the tax cap if need be.”
He added that COVID-19 has caused prices to increase this year and most businesses, particular manufacturing have taken a hit in some way or another. Zellner will be working with City Attorney Luke Brown to write the legislation.
There has to be a 60 percent vote to pass this law and this will allow it to happen. Once the Common Council begins working on the budget, they are going to re-evaluate if they need to raise the cap, as needed. It would need to go through the council before anything happened. Given the pandemic, there could be some worries that once this goes on the books the cap will be raised. Zellner is sure this
“North Tonawanda has not raised taxes above 8% in the last eight years, which is great for the citizens and all that stuff but expenditures are going up every year regardless,” Zellner said. “With what came out in the audit, everything had been running well, there needs to be more reserves built up and things like that. I’m not saying I don’t believe it’s going to have to happen. Theres enough cuts that can be made and things like that, but my due diligence is just to have that ability just in case.”
With budget cuts being a looming possibility from New York state, Zellner said not knowing the definite funding means being prepared for every possibility. One thing of not is that this was quite unexpected, though Zellner pointed out this should have been done every year.
Given that there wasn’t a city accountant from August 2019 to March 2020, when Zellner was appointed, this should have happened already. Most of the local accountants he spoke to, in trying to learn more about city accounting, said this typically happens in February. While Zellner said there might not be any reason to open the tax cap, Alderperson-at-Large Austin Tylec spoke about any chances or reasons the council this could happen.
“As stated in the NYS Comptrollers audit, there appears to be a significant deficit leading into the 2021,” Tylec said. “As many know, our major revenue source is property tax which will not come until April. From the information provided by the comptrollers office, it appears we will need to find ways to significantly increase revenues, decrease expenses in the upcoming months. The last thing we want to do is raise taxes, and the city has been good about not raising them years prior, but that was also due to the fact that the city has used significant amounts of our reserves to close previous budget gaps. Revenues are down this year due to COVID-19, and it is a perfect example of when reserves would come in handy.”
A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 prior to the Common Council Workshop that will be held that evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.