Empire State Ride will make its way this summer through Niagara County, with at least one resident taking part in the journey.
Matt Bishara will be among those riding in this year’s edition, which raises funds for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. An IBEW electrical union member living in North Tonawanda, this is the first time Bishara will be doing a bike ride like this.
“I picked up biking to have a new exercise route,” Bishara said, having mainly gone on runs with his wife, like running the Turkey Trot every year since 2016 and a marathon. Bishara also said he participated in a mini triathlon.
This year, Empire State Ride will go from July 22-29, with riders traveling over 500 miles from Staten Island in New York City to Niagara Falls. Each day, the around 300 riders go between 70 and 100 miles, with the operating crew working to set up tents in campsites and prepare food for them.
The riders enter Niagara Falls on their final day of riding, July 29, making their way west through Brockport, Albion, Medina, and Lockport. The route diverges from Route 31 to go through Hickory Corners, Cambria, and going back on Route 31 in Sanborn, making its way to DeVeaux Woods State Park. The ride ends with a police escort to Old Falls Street.
Empire State Ride started in 2014 when founder Terry Bourgeois first asked for donations for his cross-state ride. With Roswell Park’s involvement, it added crews, tents, meals, water, and other tools riders would need along the way. The program has since raised over $6 million for cancer research.
The programs provides training program and regiments for their riders detailing tempos, sprints, and what pace to shoot for, which Bishara has followed to a t. The Empire State Trail passes by Bishara’s North Tonawanda home, so he has been training on that.
The message of the ride is prominent for Bishara, as his father, aunt, grandmother, grandfathers, and other relatives had battled and survived cancer.
“It’s nice to have a fundraiser that brings in money that support family in tough times,” Bishara said. “I’m happy to find an organization where I can have a challenge for myself, raise money, put in commitment of my own, and spread awareness.”
All proceeds raised from this ride are donated to Roswell Park. As of April 10, Bishara has raised $1,500 with a goal of $3,500. Donations can be accepted up until when the ride starts. They can be made online at Empire State Ride’s website or by check (with Matthew Bishara in the memo line) to the Roswell park Alliance Foundation at 901 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14263 or at: Empire State Ride, PO Box 644, Buffalo, NY 14240-0644.
