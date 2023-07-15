The family of a North Tonawanda man is looking for a kidney transplant donor so he can have a new lease on life.
Paul Kupiec, 59, has suffered kidney issues stemming from diabetes and blood pressure for the past two years, needing regular dialysis treatment. Now that he is on a transplant list, the search begins.
A lifelong North Tonawanda resident, Kupiec spent nearly 30 years working as a stationary engineer at DeGraff Memorial Hospital. He kept the hospital’s boilers, coolers and mechanical systems running until kidney disease forced him to go out on disability in 2021.
“I like working with my hands,” said Kupiec, who also enjoys woodworking, fishing and travel. “We used to ride motorcycles but we’re not doing that anymore — I guess all the things we really like to do we can’t really do right now.”
Though Kupiec has had diabetes for two decades now, his kidney function declined quickly after 2019. He has undergone dialysis treatment every night at home since 2021, hooked up to a machine for nine hours.
“I knew that diabetes can damage your kidneys, but it came on fast,” Kupiec said.
Kupiec’s wife MaryBeth said it is nice dialysis can be done at home, but it restricts them from participating in overnight events and traveling. Paul’s diet is also restricted where he cannot eat processed food, sandwich meat, TV dinners and fast food. While dialysis has been working well, Kupiec still deals with fatigues, anemia, dizziness and blood pressure issues.
Paul has been trying to get on the Erie County Medical Center transplant list since 2021. Tests to get on the list found issues he needed correcting, including ankle surgery and a stent placement to fix a blockage.
“As of June 21, he is on the list,” MaryBeth said. “Our family is looking for a living donor. Whatever we can do to do our part.”
The Kupiec family has been working with the Kidney Foundation of WNY on strategies to reach friends and neighbors who might consider living organ donation or to spread the word.
Foundation President Jeremy Morlock said that across the country, people often wait three to five years for their transplant. According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, New York state has 6,962 people on waiting lists, with more than 1,200 waiting between three and five years and more than 1,000 waiting longer than five years.
“The kidney is the most transplantable and needed organ,” Morlock said, with more than 88,000 people nationwide on a kidney transplant waiting list, “but there are more people who need transplants than those available through donation.”
For a kidney donor to be a match for Paul, they would need to be the same blood type and if their antibodies match, with tests done at ECMC. Kidneys can also be recovered from the deceased, but only a small percentage of such people die in circumstances that allow them to be organ donors.
Morlock said the risk of someone dying from kidney disease increases after five years of waiting, with some outliers in Western New York being on dialysis for 20 years.
MaryBeth has been posting updates on Facebook tagged #AKidneyForKoop and family members have ordered decals for their cars to spread the word.
To be evaluated as a potential living kidney donor through ECMC, call 716-898-6283 or email nhaseley@ecmc.edu. Information is also available at www.ecmc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.