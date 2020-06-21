North Tonawanda City Hall will be re-opening to the public by appointment only on Monday.
The following rules and conditions will apply:
• Hours of operation: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Anyone entering the facility will be required to wear a face mask or covering. Please note, t-shirts or open faced scarves worn over the nose will not be permitted.
• Anyone entering the facility must have a scheduled appointment with the specific department they wish to visit.
• Upon entering the facility, residents will be greeted by a representative from the department in which their appointment was scheduled. The department representative will conduct a brief screening, via verbal questionnaire and the resident will be escorted to their destination.
The screening process is a New York state requirement to ensure the safety of both, city employees and city hall guests, as well as future contact tracing.
For any questions or concerns, call the mayor’s office at 695-8540.
