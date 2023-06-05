The Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corporation (NORLIC) will receive $900,000 from New York state to help its blight-fighting efforts.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced nearly $26 million in grant funding to 24 land banks through the state’s Land Bank Initiative. The funding will help eliminate blight, increase the housing supply, assist local economic development efforts, and improve quality of life in communities that experienced disinvestment.
“New York’s Land Bank Initiative has already allowed us to preserve, restore, and revitalize rundown properties across the state, and we are excited to be extending the opportunity this year,” Hochul said. “This program will empower local nonprofits - the people that know their communities best - to help increase home ownership while repairing the fabric of their neighborhoods.”
Project Manager Matthew Chavez said the funding would go toward capital expenditures and operations, the bulk of which is for property stabilization. The land bank does not do full rehabilitations, leaving new home owners to finish up that part.
“Its an incredible opportunity for the community to address vacant, abandoned, distressed properties,” Chavez said.
Other Western New York land banks who received funding include"
• Allegany County Land Bank Corp. — $373,800
• Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corp. — $1.7 million
• Cattaraugus County Land Bank — $90,000
• Chautauqua County Land Bank — $1.2 million.
The funds are drawn from $50 million allotted for the Governor’s Land Bank Initiative in the 2023 state budget. Last summer, the State Division of Housing and Community Renewal awarded $15 million in operational funding to 26 land banks in Phase I of this initiative.
NORLIC’s municipal partners include Niagara County, Orleans County, and the cities of Niagara Falls, Lockport, and North Tonawanda. Since it’s inception in 2017, it has sold at least 20 properties to developers or owner-occupants.
NORLIC’s website currently has two residential properties and 11 commercial properties for sale.
