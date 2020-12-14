The American spirit of generosity this holiday season may be no match for the coronavirus.
Despite record amounts of charitable donations this year, the effects of the pandemic are suffocating nonprofits across the country as organizations face soaring costs and demand for help, yet are largely without their own support systems, including volunteers and in-person fundraising events.
December is typically the most important month for nonprofit revenues, as Christmas and end-of-year tax deductions drive a flood of charitable giving. The holiday campaign season that charities big and small rely on is underway in full force amid a resurging pandemic that has infected more than 16 million people and claimed nearly 298,000 lives in the U.S. alone.
The Salvation Army, already down 18% in funding this year, projects its Red Kettle campaign will net half as much as it did in 2019. That’s a $60 million drop for the iconic fundraising drive being crippled by the pandemic in numerous ways.
Lockport Salvation Army Major Jose Santiago has said he was expecting that donors will be harder to find this season, because the economic effects of the pandemic pushes giving off the table for many.
“You can imagine that people in the past, that were able to donate, this year are the people that are the recipients of the services,” Santiago said. “Many also would’ve been able to donate, but are afraid of the ‘what-if’ that is going to happen in the days ahead. They would rather keep their savings and understandably so.”
As of Saturday, Major Stephen Carroll, said the Niagara Falls Salvation Army’s 2020 red kettle campaign had received more than $50,000, which is a little more than 50% of this year’s total fundraising goal of $100,000.
This year has been particularly taxing on Salvation Army services, including food and rental assistance, which have both been in high demand as area residents have struggled with health and economic challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an effort to spur donations, Carroll, spent 24 hours at a kettle late last month. The marathon session generated direct red kettle donations of $3,758 during the 24-hour period. In addition, he said donations made through a Facebook page tied to the event brought in $1,650 more. The Salvation Army also received $3,500 in pledges from local individuals and business owners and Carroll said his organization is continuing to receive checks in support of the effort.
Carroll said there's still an issue with finding volunteers to man the kettles.
"When we can get a kettle covered, it does well. the problem is getting people out. People have been donating where we are standing. Where we are standing, the kettles have been full. But if we don't anyone to stand a kettle with, the kettles don't come in at all."
On a national scale, thousands of kettle locations were eliminated because the businesses that once hosted them have closed and foot traffic has diminished as much of the public opts to stay at home. Its pool of volunteer bell ringers is smaller, as many older helpers — some who dress up as Santa Claus — are unable to participate because they’re at high-risk for COVID-19. There’s even a national coin shortage, in part because pandemic shopping has turned increasingly digital.
The Salvation Army’s thrift stores as a separate funding stream are also projected to take a $150 million hit this year.
The Christian social services charity expects 6.6 million people — a 155% increase over last year — will seek their help between Thanksgiving and Christmas, for food, toys, and rent assistance as eviction moratoriums expire.
“The numbers in terms of the people who we are serving are simply off the charts and how we’re going to meet the increased need is causing us to be concerned about the giving levels we’re seeing so far,” said Kenneth Hodder, the U.S. national commander for the Salvation Army.
But multiple studies and surveys say more people than ever are giving and at greater amounts than usual.
The GivingTuesday Data Commons estimates there was a 23% jump in the number of people who participated in the movement to donate on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the U.S.
The organization said 16.8 million people across the country gave a collective $2.47 billion on Dec. 1 — a 25% increase in total dollars compared to Giving Tuesday last year. That's more than what any single U.S. philanthropic foundation gave in 2019, with the exception of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said Woodrow Rosenbaum, GivingTuesday’s chief data officer.
Fidelity Charitable said it has distributed 32% more grants and seen a 20% increase in people setting up investment accounts for charitable giving this year. But, the donor-advised fund operator, which generally caters to a wealthier donor base, also said two-thirds of its surveyed donors decreased or stopped volunteering during the pandemic.
There have been efforts to encourage more giving since the coronavirus took hold of modern life in March.
The IRS is urging the public to utilize a special $300 tax deduction that can be claimed next year for cash donations in 2020 to tax-exempted nonprofits. The initiative allows non-itemized filers to get the tax break only for 2020, as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed by Congress last spring.
Big philanthropic players have also stepped up.
The Ford Foundation said it has already surpassed last year’s total giving with $580 million in grants. It's giving another $400 million through a bond. Ford and four other foundations announced earlier this year they would borrow $1.7 billion through bonds to help keep afloat donations-dependent nonprofits through the crisis.
“Even in the best of times, even the most well-known nonprofits live on the edge financially,” said Hilary Pennington, an executive vice president at Ford.
That all might not be enough.
The nonprofit tracker Candid also projected in July that 22,000 or 7% of nonprofits in the U.S. may close because of the coronavirus crisis.
Among those struggling the most are arts organizations, which have collectively lost an estimated $14.6 billion in revenue to date this year, according to the Americans for the Arts. The national advocacy group projects 12,000 arts and cultural nonprofits are at risk of being wiped out forever.
But as the world recovers from the isolation of the pandemic, Rosenbaum of GivingTuesday said, arts and social services organizations that draw people together will be among the most integral to rebuilding a sense of community.
“They have a role of community,” Rosenbaum said. “And a role of healing.”
Sally Ho of the Associated Press contributed to this report
