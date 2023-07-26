The Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope, a local faith-based organization that advocates for justice, equity, inclusion and positive change in the community, is hosting a Niagara Falls Women for Change event called "Future is Female" Thursday.
The event, which will be available for public participation online through Zoom, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
To register for the event, send an email to Danessia@Noahniagara.org.
For more information about NOAH, visit: https://noahniagara.org/about/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.