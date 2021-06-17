The Niagara County health department ordered no swimming at Olcott Beach on Thursday.
Water sampling conducted on Wednesday showed that the water is not suitable for swimming due to unsatisfactory bacteria content, according to Paul Dicky, director of environmental health.
The no-swimming order will remain in effect until follow-up testing shows the water is safe.
More information is posted at http://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Resources/Beach-Report.
To speak with public health engineer David Drust, call 439-7451.
