LOCKPORT — Flood damage relief doesn’t appear to be in the cards for those who sustained damage in the fierce recent storm that flooded streets in the Town and City of Lockport, as well as areas in Niagara Falls, Niagara County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz said.
Both Schultz and Mayor Michelle Roman painted a bleak picture for those whose homes had been damaged by the storm. According to Schultz, the amount of damage done by the event does not meet the threshold to receive funds for residents from the state. “To get a statewide declaration of emergency, it’s got to be $30 million,” Schultz said. “Our damage reported right now is about $10.9 million of all the disasters across the county.”
From those levels, the state can’t request any funding, said Schultz. “There won’t be any FEMA coming or anything like that,” he said. “This storm, when it hit, only hit Niagara County — it didn’t affect anywhere else.”
Schultz said that if the storm had been more widespread or could be linked to any other storms, that the damage cost could be tied to a singular storm event and bring the number higher to meet that threshold.
Roman said that her office has been taking names and numbers, as well as costs of damages, from residents and she will be advocating for support from the state. She noted that the due date for such costs is Thursday, Aug. 19 – 30 days after the event.
“The state will be making a determination 30 days after the declared state of emergency,” Roman said.
She also said that while resident damages have not cleared the threshold for the county to collect on the storm and disperse funds for damages, the damages to small businesses could qualify for 0% interest – or low-interest – loans from the Small Business Association. Damages for businesses can be made in the Prepare Niagara App. The due date to report those damages is 60 days after the event, or Sept. 18.
However, those funds aren’t guaranteed either, said Schultz. “The SBA was here earlier this week, and they did their survey and we did meet their levels but then it’s got to go up for approval, and it’s got to be signed by the governor,” he said.
Schultz did note that sometimes the state will take special consideration for a region, but both he and Roman said it would require work from the elected state officials.
“If you remember, I think it was eight years ago, they had a storm and the state came through and they gave some money to assist. I don’t know if that’s going to happen,” Schultz said. “We’re still pushing our local state officials who are pushing hard to try to get funding. We’re still working and we’re going to keep working it for everybody.”
“People should make contact with their local state assembly members and senator,” Roman said.
