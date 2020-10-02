The Niagara County Health Department announced the results of rapid coronavirus testing of teachers and staff at a Niagara Falls school, indicating that no additional cases were found beyond the two staff members who were disclosed as being positive earlier this week.
County health director said a total of 186 tests were performed during two days of voluntary rapid testing of Niagara Falls School District teachers and staff, including those at Maple Avenue Elementary School, and only two positive cases were found in total.
“That gives us an infection rate of 1%, which is very good," Stapleton said.
District officials announced this week that Maple Avenue Elementary School will remain closed through at least mid-October. The closure followed the confirmation of three positive cases involving three staff members, including one teacher who district officials said may have been in contact with roughly 61 people.
District Superintendent Mark Laurrie announced the closure of the school for at least several weeks to be "abundantly safe."
Stapleton commended Laurrie with moving quickly to work with the health department to identify staff members who had tested positive and to implement testing. He also cautioned, as is always the case with COVID-19, that while the results from this week's testing were encouraging, district officials must remain vigilant where the virus is concerned.
"Quick, decisive action is paramount to preventing a widespread outbreak and so far I’m cautiously optimistic. But as we know with COVID-19, you cannot let your guard down," he said.
In terms of countywide COVID-19 cases, the health department reported an additional five positive cases on Friday, bringing the total to date in the county to 1,795. The health department said there are currently 64 active cases, including 63 individuals who are isolating at home and one who remains hospitalized. The number of virus-related deaths continued to remain stable at 101. There has not been a new death related to the virus reported in Niagara County since mid-August. To date, 1,630 residents have recovered and there have been 96,600 people tested in the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.