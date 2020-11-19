No new changes to WNY virus zones

Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not announce any changes to the state's virus response strategy in Western New York on Thursday although he did acknowledge that the region "continues to be a problem" where the spread of COVID-19 is concerned.
During a conference call with reporters, Cuomo said the positivity rate for Western New York on Wednesday was 4.8%, suggesting that the region "has been and continues to be a problem" in terms of the state's virus containment efforts.
Cuomo did not adjust the region's current micro-cluster zones, which include a yellow zone designation for the City of North Tonawanda and part of the Town of Wheatfield which is scheduled to go into place today. In addition, all of Erie County has been designated as either a yellow or orange zone. The zone designations place limits on the size of indoor gatherings and business operations, including hours of operation for restaurants and bars.
On Thursday, Cuomo announced the expansion of a yellow zone precautionary area in Rockland County and said parts of Orange and Westchester counties will become yellow precautionary zones due to increased cases, positivity, and hospital admissions from these areas.
"If you look around the country, around the world, COVID is surging," Cuomo said. "In New York, we are not immune to what's happening around us - and with the cold weather and holiday travel, from here to January is going to be very dangerous. We're going to add some additional micro-cluster zones. While some areas have improved over the past weeks, other parts have seen a higher positivity rate.
Cuomo predicted that the next few weeks will be challenging with the holidays, especially since many residents will want to gather with family and friends in settings where they may let their guards down.
"Love is sometimes doing what's hard — this year, if you love someone, it is smarter and better to stay away, as hard as that is to say and hear," Cuomo said. "We can get through this if we all continue to wear our masks, stay socially distant, avoid gatherings, wash our hands and above all, stay New York Tough."
